Razer Book 13 Laptop, and other gaming deals are live today

We start today’s deals with the Razer Book 13 Laptop that is currently receiving a 13 percent discount, which means that you can purchase your new gaming laptop for $1,300 and score $200 savings. This model comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor with four cores, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch FHD touch display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. This also includes 2x Thunderbolt 4, a MicroSD Slot, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, and a vapor chamber cooling system that will keep your laptop going strong and deliver the best performance during your extended gaming sessions. You also get more than 10 hours of battery life to help you keep going all day. This laptop comes with Windows 10 out of the box, but don’t worry, you will get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

You can also consider the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop that is currently available for the same $1,300. However, this model is getting better savings, as it will help you keep $500 in your pocket. This laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, a 13.3-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Or, get your new Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop with an OLED touch display capable of 60Hz refresh rates for $1,701 after seeing a $299 discount.

Razer Book 13 Laptop Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Of course, your gaming experience will be even better when you play on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor that features a 49-inch 4K UHD Mini LED Display with 240Hz refresh rates. This curved monitor is available for $2,300 after a $200 discount. The 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is a more affordable option that goes for $1,395 in case you really want a large display. However, you can also consider Dell’s 32-inch curved gaming monitor that goes for $300 after a $230 discount at eBay. And this amazing new gaming setup will look amazing on a new Amazon Basics Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk with Raised Monitor Shelf that sells for $135 after a 14 percent discount that will get you $22 savings.