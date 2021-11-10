Razer Book 13 Laptop and more gaming gear is on sale

You can currently score 25 percent savings on a new Razer Book 13 Laptop. This sexy-looking beast comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Core Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-FHD+ touch display, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, Thunderbolt 4, and more for $1,199. The deal gets better when you realize that the 25 percent discount will help you save $400.99 off your purchase.

The other variants of this amazing laptop are also on sale, but you will need to choose whether you want a better UHD+ display or a regular FHD screen. Changes will also get you extra storage space and other neat upgrades. For instance, the maxed-out version sells for $1,699 after a 15 percent discount that translates to $300.99 savings for those interested.

We have also found other Razer products on sale, starting with the Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset that’s now available for $80 after a $20 discount, or get the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse for $50 and get the same $20 savings. And since we’re talking headsets and gaming mice, we may also add the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 that is up for grabs at $226 after a $24 discount. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse is not necessarily a great gaming mouse, but it will help you get your work done. It receives an excellent 36 percent discount, which means you can buy yours for just under $51.

Razer Book 13 Laptop Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Other deals include the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard that’s receiving a 25 percent discount when you add the on-page coupon, meaning that you can pick one up for $202.50 instead of its regular $270 price tag. And if you’re interested in streaming or doing some sort of audio recording, you can pick up the latest JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone for $79 after a 47 percent discount that will help you save $70. The more affordable JLab Talk and JLab Talk Go are also on sale, as they sell for $56 and $40, respectively.