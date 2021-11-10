We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Razer Book 13 Laptop and more gaming gear is on sale

By Samuel Martinez November 10, 2021, 9:33 pm
Razer Book 13 Laptop featured image Source:

Razer Book 13 Laptop

You can currently score 25 percent savings on a new Razer Book 13 Laptop. This sexy-looking beast comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Core Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-FHD+ touch display, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, Thunderbolt 4, and more for $1,199. The deal gets better when you realize that the 25 percent discount will help you save $400.99 off your purchase.

The other variants of this amazing laptop are also on sale, but you will need to choose whether you want a better UHD+ display or a regular FHD screen. Changes will also get you extra storage space and other neat upgrades. For instance, the maxed-out version sells for $1,699 after a 15 percent discount that translates to $300.99 savings for those interested.

We have also found other Razer products on sale, starting with the Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset that’s now available for $80 after a $20 discount, or get the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse for $50 and get the same $20 savings. And since we’re talking headsets and gaming mice, we may also add the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 that is up for grabs at $226 after a $24 discount. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse is not necessarily a great gaming mouse, but it will help you get your work done. It receives an excellent 36 percent discount, which means you can buy yours for just under $51.

Razer Book 13 Laptop in Mercury White for product box

Razer Book 13 Laptop

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset in Black for product box

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 product box image

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Other deals include the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard that’s receiving a 25 percent discount when you add the on-page coupon, meaning that you can pick one up for $202.50 instead of its regular $270 price tag. And if you’re interested in streaming or doing some sort of audio recording, you can pick up the latest JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone for $79 after a 47 percent discount that will help you save $70. The more affordable JLab Talk and JLab Talk Go are also on sale, as they sell for $56 and $40, respectively.

