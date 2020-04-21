Razer has unveiled a refreshed version of the Blade Stealth 13 portable gaming laptop. The key upgrades introduced by the new Razer laptop include a faster display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, all the while retaining its sleek form factor and weighing in at just 1.41kg.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 refresh is powered by the quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor paired with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Razer offers the laptop in two variants – one with a 120Hz FHD+ display and the other one packing a touch-sensitive 4K panel.

The battery capacity is 53.1Wh, while the port selection includes a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 port, and two USB Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 refresh starts at $1,799 and will hit the shelves in Q2 2020.

Source: Razer