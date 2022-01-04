Razer launches new Blade gaming laptops at CES 2022

CES 2022 has all been about laptops and gaming. And, Razer isn't missing out. Razer has introduced new Blade gaming laptops, Blade 14, Razer Blade 15, and Razer Blade 17, at CES 2022. The laptops are equipped with snappy internals — as gaming laptops should — including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPU, DDR5 memory, CPUs from both Intel and AMD, and much more.

The Razer Blade series continues to be the best gaming laptop by providing desktop-class performance on-the-go. Additionally, we’ve enabled creators to work anywhere with gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs. Users will have the ability to choose any model or configuration that best fits their gaming or creating needs, while getting the latest and greatest in graphics, memory and processing technology. — Travis Furst, Senior Director, Razer Systems business unit

All the Razer Blade(s) are made up of CNC-milled aluminum chassis and high-quality custom components. Razer says that the new laptops come with refreshed keyboard design with slightly larger keys. They also feature a "revised" laser-cut speakers' design, hinge design, thinner profile with improved ventilation, and well-designed rubber feet to create convenient cooling airways.

Razer Blade 14

Razer Blade 14 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 processor. Coupled with 16GB of Dual-Channel DDR5 memory, Razer Blade 14 might just take the badge of the most powerful compact gaming laptop of 2022. It'll come in three variants: FHD screen with 144Hz refresh rate and RTX 3060 GPU, QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA RTX 3070Ti GPU, and another one with QHD display, 165Hz refresh rate, RTX 3080 Ti, and 16GB VRAM.

It also features 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe which is upgradeable to 2TB SSD. It runs Windows 11 out of the box and features support for Windows Hello as well. In addition, it also features a 1080p IR webcam for video calls. The Razer Blade 14 starts at $1,999.99/€2,199.99 and will be available for pre-order on Razer's website, Razer Store locations, and select retailers from February 10, 2022, with shipping starting sometime in Q1, 2022.

Razer Blade 15

Razer Blade 15 offers the latest 12th Gen Core chipset from Intel. The 12th Gen chipset in the Razer Blade 15 features an i7-12800H 14-core CPU. It has two options for GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU or GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPU. Razer says GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

The laptop's display can be configured as Full HD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz, or the all-new UHD 144Hz configurations. The fast GPU and CPU are coupled with 16GB of in-built DDR5 Dual-Channel Memory which is upgradeable to 64GB. The laptop features in-built 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage which is also upgradeable to 2TB SSD. The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,499.99/€2,799.99 and will be available for pre-order on Razer's website, Razer Store locations, and select retailers from January 25, 2022, with shipping starting sometime in Q1, 2022.

Razer Blade 17

Razer Blade 17 brings improvements in both audio and power delivery. The powerful laptop features eight total speakers, up from the previous four, and support for the NVIDIA Studio platform. In terms of power delivery, Razer says that the laptop supports "hours" of gameplay thanks to the larger 82WHr internal battery. It also comes with an all-new GaN-powered 280W charger. It comes with the same i7-12800H 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor as the Blade 15 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It features the same memory and onboard storage options as the Blade 15. The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,699.99/€2,999.99 and will be available for pre-order on Razer's website, Razer Store locations, and select retailers from January 25, 2022, with shipping starting sometime in Q1, 2022.

Razer says that all the 2022 Blade laptops come with Windows 11 pre-installed. All the variants feature connectivity options like USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and UHS-II SD card reader slot. The keyboards of all the laptops are powered by Razer Chroma RGB. They also benefit from the new 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0. Razer is also offer Blade buyers a new extended battery warranty of up to 2 years.