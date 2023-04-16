You deserve a new gaming laptop to enjoy your games to the fullest, and what better choice than to go for the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop, which comes with a massive 17.3-inch QHD display and 240Hz refresh rates, and tons of power to run the latest and the best games available today.

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop comes with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and other great features. See at Amazon (US)

Amazon’s latest offers will help you get a new Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop for just $2,560. This powerful gaming station launched with a $3,200 price tag, but today’s 20 percent savings will help you keep more than $600 in your pocket. It comes packed with a 14-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and Razer’s latest vapor cooling system to help your laptop keep its cool. You also get Windows 11, Chroma RGB, an SD card reader, and support for Thunderbolt 4 tech.

You can use those $600 savings to add a new Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to your setup, as it now sells for $184, thanks to a 20 percent discount. This keyboard normally sells for $230, meaning you can save more than $40 on your purchase.

You could still add a new 25-inch ViewSonic ELITE XG251G gaming monitor to your cart, as this model sells for $400 after receiving a 34 percent discount. This baby comes with 1ms response times, 360Hz refresh rates, support for GSYNC, HDR400, RGB Lighting, NVIDIA Reflex, and more. And if you want a larger display, you can also pick up a new 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for just $150.