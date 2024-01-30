Amazon’s latest offers will help you upgrade your battle station for less, as there are tons of amazing options on sale. The hottest deal comes from Razer, as the Razer Blade 15 is now available for $2,200 thanks to an insane 41 percent discount. This model normally sells for $3,700, meaning that you get $1,500 in instant savings.

Razer Blade 15 $2200 $3700 Save $1500 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display capable of reaching up to 360Hz refresh rates. $2200 at Amazon

This powerful version of the Razer Blade 15 comes packed with a14-core Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display capable of reaching up to 360Hz refresh rates.

Other excellent options to consider if you’re looking for a new laptop

The HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop is another great option that will be perfect for anyone who’s new to gaming, as it will deliver enough power to run most of the latest games on the market. It packs AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rates. The best part is it’s now available for just $625 thanks to a very attractive 33 percent discount.

Other cool choices include the 2023 version of ASUS’ TUF Gaming A15, now going for $1,400 with 18 percent savings, or check out the powerful Alienware m18 AMD Gaming Laptop for $2,800 with $150 savings. And, of course, you can use those savings to improve your setup even further by adding the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard to your setup, as it now costs $200 with 20 percent off.

We also have great news for Prime members, as Plugable’s 14-in-1 USB-C Triple Monitor Docking Station can now be yours for just 150, which will get you $16 in instant savings. Or save $20 on the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 and USB C Docking Station, which is now going for $180 for Prime members.

If you are not a Prime member, don’t worry; you can also pick up a new Plugable USB-C Hub 7-in-1 for just $30 with 25 percent savings. It is a very affordable and convenient tool that will let you connect extra devices and monitors to your laptop.