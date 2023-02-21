Take advantage of the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Razer Blade 15 and other great gaming laptops on sale

We start today’s deals with lots of gaming power from Razer, as several laptops and more are on sale. First, the Razer Blade 15 sells for just $2,99, thanks to a 23 percent discount. Usually fetching for $3,000, this fantastic laptop will get you a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and $700 instant savings before tax. However, you can also consider getting more power with an Intel Core i9 processor and a better viewing experience on a 15.6-inch QHD OLED display with 240Hz refresh rates. This option comes in at $2,850 after receiving a $450 discount.

Another great alternative comes with the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which packs AMD’s Ryzen 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, THX Spatial Audio, Vapor Chamber Cooling tech, and more for $2,400 with $400 instant savings. Or get the more affordable variant with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU for $2,080 with 20 percent savings. And if you’re looking for a larger canvas, you can also check out the Razer Blade 17, selling for $2,700, thanks to a $500 discount. It packs a 17.3-inch FHD 360Hz display, Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

You can complete your setup with a new 27-inch LG Ultragear UHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor, now receiving a 28 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $647. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 multi-platform gaming headset is another great addition to your battle station, as it is now going for $68 with 33 percent savings. And the Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also a great option as it now goes for $79 with 29 percent savings.