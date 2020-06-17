We kick off today’s deals with the Razer Blade 15. This powerful gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 256GB in storage. This is the 2019 version, and you can get one for $2,099.99 after a $300 discount.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Google Pixel 4 is currently getting a $100 discount in its 64GB version, meaning you can get one for $699. You can also get more storage in its 128GB version for $847 after a $52 discount.

The Google Pixel 3a with 64GB in storage is also on sale. You can get one for $334.99 after a $64 discount on its Clearly White or Purple-ish color variants. The Just Black version is just a couple of bucks more expensive, but the choice is up to you.

Next, we have some smartphone options from Motorola. The Moto One Action Dual-SIM 64GB smartphone is available for $150, which means you save $250 upon purchase. The Moto G7 Power is $70 off, meaning you can get yours for $180.



The Apple Watch Series 5 is getting $100 discounts in almost all of its variants. The best deal available in the 40mm GPS version with space gray aluminum case and black sport band, which can be yours for $299, or you can get the GPS + cellular 44mm version for $429.

Finally, TCL’s 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is $600 off, meaning you can get one for a little under $700.