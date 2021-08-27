Well, gaming deals have been getting better over the last few days. We have now spotted up to a 30 percent discount on Razer gaming products, starting with the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s currently selling for $1,171 after a 22 percent discount that translates to $328.99 savings. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates. Inside we find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is also on sale. This gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, and a 13.3-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates. And it can be yours for just $1,500 with $350 savings, but this is a today-only offer, so think fast.

Finally, the Alienware m17 R4 is also on sale, and you can get one for $2,040 after a $200 discount. This will get you a massive 17.3-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RA, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics.

You will also find the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard with Yellow Mechanical Switches, which means a linear and silent keyboard for your gaming needs. It is currently getting a $60 discount, meaning that you can get one for $170.

Complete your gaming setup with a Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse that’s now going for just $20 after a $30 discount. This model features five programable buttons, mechanical switches, and rubber side grips that will help to keep it from slipping out of your hand while you play.

And your gaming setup will look even better on top of the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat that’s now going for $40 with $20 savings. Check out the complete list of Razer products on sale to see if there’s anything you fancy, but then again, this price will only be available today.