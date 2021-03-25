We keep on finding several great deals for you. The latest ones come from Amazon, where you will find the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 selling for $1200. This sexy-looking gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 15.5-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage space, and $300 savings.

Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, we can suggest you get a Samsung Chromebook 4, which is currently selling for $239.99 after receiving a $60 discount. This option comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. You can get more RAM and storage space if you go for the Samsung Chromebook 4 that comes with a smaller 11.6-inch display. It is currently selling for $250, and it features 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage space, which will also get you $30 savings.

You may also want to get your hands on a new Soundance Laptop Stand, as it can now be yours for $15.46 when you enter promo code FI39VXQP at checkout. If you forget to enter the promo code, you will still be able to save some bucks, as you may purchase it for $22.09 with $17.90. The best savings come with the Silver color option, but you can browse between nine different styles, all of them with different prices and savings. You can also pick up a JBL Charge 4 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $130 with $50 savings on its twelve different color options.

Finally, we see Amazon’s Fire TV Cube getting a $20 discount, which leaves it available for $100. This is the most powerful Fire TV streaming device yet, and it comes with Alexa to help you control your smart devices. It also supports 4K Ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10 so that you can watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix, YouTube, Prime video, and more. Finally, the PowerA Fusion Pro Wired Controller for Xbox One is getting a $19 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $61, and it will also work with the latest Xbox Series X and Series S.