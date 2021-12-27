The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, Chromebooks and more are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have currently spotted the 2021 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop getting some love. This powerful gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and it can be yours for $2,400 after seeing a $200 discount. You also get a large 15.3-inch Full HD display capable of delivering up to 360Hz refresh rates for your intense gaming sessions. Your experience will be better when you listen to the Blade 15’s speakers that feature THX Spatial Audio, and you also get up to 7 hours of battery life.

Suppose you are not interested in a gaming laptop, and you just want a new device to help you with regular schoolwork. In that case, you should consider the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 that is currently receiving a 27 percent discount. This Chromebook features a 10.5-inch touchscreen WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You also get a MediaTek 8183 processor, 64GB storage space, 4GB RAM, and $100 savings, which means you can purchase yours for just $270. The best part is that this Chromebook also comes with an integrated stylus, and you can use it as a tablet when you don’t need to use it for school or work.

And suppose you’re looking for a Chromebook desktop. In that case, you can also consider the HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop that is now available for $475 after seeing a 21 percent discount that translates to $125 savings for those interested. This Chromebook-based desktop features a massive 21.5-inch Full HD IPS rotating touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. You also get a Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse combo to go with it. But if you want a gaming keyboard, you can also score the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard that is up for grabs for just $345 after a massive 42 percent discount that will get you $25 savings.