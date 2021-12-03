Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, Ryzen processors and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with great savings on several gaming products, starting with the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop that is currently receiving a $199 discount at Microsoft.com. This laptop features a 14-inch QHD IPS display, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HZ processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics in the same package that is now selling for $2,000.99.

The Razer Blade 14 is made from a single block of CNC-milled aluminum that is extremely thin, measuring just 0.6-inches. It also features a scratch-resistant finish, THX spatial audio, a 165Hz refresh rate display, and a Razer Chroma RGB backlit keyboard.

You will also find deals on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop and the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop over at Amazon.com. The first option features an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, a 13.3-inch display, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,800 after a $200 discount. The larger option comes with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,988 after a $401 discount.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop Razer Blade Stealth 13 Razer Blade 15

If you’re looking for a better mod project, you can also pick up a new Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX Gaming Chassis that is currently seeing a 39 percent discount. In other words, you can purchase one for just $140 after a $90 discount. This gaming chassis comes with dual-sided tempered glass swivel doors, a ventilated top panel, RGB underglow lighting, and more. And suppose you’re interested in a powerful processor to start your build. In that case, you can consider the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core & 32-thread Desktop Processor that is now going for $660 after a $139 discount that will get you 17 percent savings at eBay, or get the same processor at Amazon for $710 after an $89 discount.