We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently score insane savings on tons of Razer products. First up, we have the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which is now receiving a 31 percent discount. This laptop usually sells for $2,600, but today’s offer will let you take one home for just $1,800, which translates to $800 savings.

The Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop arrives with tons of power under the hood thanks to its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TBSSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and next-gen Vapor Chamber Cooling tech to let you enjoy hours of non-stop gaming. Of course, this power also looks great on its slim design that also packs a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display capable of delivering 165Hz refresh rates for a smooth gaming experience.

Of course, you can also opt for a slightly more affordable and smaller Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop, which comes in at $1,400 after receiving a $500 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, a 13.3-inch 4K touch display, and other cool features.

Remember that you can also score crazy savings on the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse with an RGB charging dock, as it now sells for $55, thanks to a 63 percent discount. Or get the more affordable Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse for just $40 after seeing a 50 percent discount. Finally, you can also pick up a new Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset for just $120, thanks to a 25 percent discount, which means you save $40.