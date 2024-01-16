We have excellent news for those always looking to enjoy their favorite games on the go, as the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop is now more affordable than ever, thanks to a very attractive 44 percent discount. This laptop launched with a $3,500 price tag, but you can now get yours for just $1,962.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop $1962 $3500 Save $1538 The Razer Blade 14 is an amazing portable gaming laptop that comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display. $1962 at Amazon

The Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, Razer’s Vapor Chamber Cooling with more exhaust fins, quieter fans, and larger liquid capacity that will make your laptop run cool during extended gaming sessions.

You can also opt for the larger Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop, which currently sells for $2,000 thanks to a 16 percent discount, which translates to $370 off. This model comes with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, a larger 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz display, and more than enough power to run the latest and greatest games on the market.

You can also add a new Corsair K100 AIR Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to your setup for just $200 and score $80 in instant savings, or pick up the smaller ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless DIY Custom Gaming Keyboard for the same price, even though this one will only get you $50 in instant savings. And if you want to add an extra display to your setup, I suggest you check out the ARZOPA 16.1-inch Portable Gaming Monitor, now selling for as low as $120 with a 35 percent discount and an extra $50 on-page coupon.