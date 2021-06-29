We start today’s deals focused on gaming peripherals. First, one of Razer’s best gaming options, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless optical gaming mouse, is getting a $90 discount at Best Buy.com, which means you can get yours for just $130. Now, this may still seem a bit too much, since you can get the same gaming mouse for $100 with $50 savings at Amazon, but Best Buy’s option comes bundled with a Steam Wallet $50 Gift Card, meaning that you would only pay $80 for your new gaming mouse.

Now, if you’re looking for more options, you can grab a new Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse for $90 with a 31 percent discount, which translates to $40 savings, and we’ve also found the Razer DeathAdder V2 on sale. This gaming mouse is available for just $48.29 with $21.70 savings. The Logitech G Pro gaming mouse is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $100 with $30 savings, or grab the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse for $140 after receiving a $10 discount.

Gaming deals do not end there, as you can also get a new Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL gaming keyboard for $110 with $20 savings. This keyboard comes with linear optical switches, which are the best for gaming. However, the best savings come with the Razer BlackWidow Elite that also comes with linear and silent switches for $100 after a $70 discount. The Logitech G915 TKL is also on sale. You can get one of the best gaming keyboards with tactile switches for $195.11 with $34.88 savings, and if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, you can also consider the Logitech G PRO gaming keyboard for $120 with $10 savings.

And finally, if you’re in the market for a new gaming headset, you can grab the Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed gaming headset for $182 with $17.98 savings, or gran the more affordable Logitech G PRO gaming headset for $90 after receiving a $10 discount. In addition, the Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset is going for the same $90 with $10 savings, but you can also grab a new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $146 with a 19 percent discount that will get you $34 off.