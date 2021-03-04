It is a great moment to be a PC gamer, as we have found tons of deals on gaming peripherals for you to choose from. First, we will start with some of the best gaming keyboards available. The Razer Huntsman Mini 60 Percent Gaming Keyboard with clicky optical switches is currently getting a $9.92 discount, which leaves it available for $110.07. Logitech is also getting some excellent discounts, as its G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is selling for $108.99 with $21 savings.

However, you may want to take one step further and go for the Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s currently getting a $30 discount, which means you can get one for $200. Or get one of Jaime’s favorite keyboards, as the Logitech G915 TKL wireless RGB Mechanical gaming keyboard is selling for $201.70, which is getting a $28.29 discount if you go for the Tactile switches.

Get a new gaming headset starting at $40, as the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround sound is getting a $10 discount. Razer’s BlackShart V2 Pro is also on sale, and you can get yours for $168 with $12 savings, but if you’re looking for something in the mid-range segment, you can check out Logitech’s options. The Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset is getting a $9 discount, which means you can get yours for $121, or grab the Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset for just $82 after an $18 discount.

Gaming mice are also on sale, and there’s one for every budget. You can get the Razer Basilisk Essential Gaming Mouse for just $30 after a $20 discount, or get the Logitech G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse for $50 with the same $20 savings. Now, if you want to go wireless, there are two options from Razer. The Naga Pro gaming mouse is getting a $49.99 discount, so you can get one for $150 or get the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed that’s currently selling for $130 after a $20 discount. And don’t worry, both of them come with an RGB charging dock to keep your mouse with enough power for hours of non-stop gaming.

And since you might get a new gaming mouse, an extended gaming mousepad should also be on your shopping list. You can get the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad for $50 with $10 savings. A less expensive option comes with the LUXCOMS RGB Soft Gaming Mouse Pad Large that’s currently getting a $62 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $27, and if you don’t really care about RGB, you can go for the Corsair MM300 that’s selling for $17 after a $13 discount.