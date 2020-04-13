Quibi launched earlier this month and managed to clock 1.7 million downloads in its first week, a figure that is above market expectations. Content quality aside, one major complaint many people had about it was lack of TV casting support, but that is about to change soon.

In an interview with CNBC, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said the company is planning to add support for TV casting, even though it was not announced at the launch.

“We had always planned to be able to cast to your TV, so we’re going to see if we can accelerate that in the engineering roadmap. We’ll eventually get there, but it was never a part of the launch. If we had known about COVID, maybe it would have been,” the Quibi chief said.

However, there is no word when TV casting support will arrive widely. To recall, Quibi made its debut as a mobile-first content streaming platform with videos targeting a maximum runtime of 10 minutes.

