Qualcomm has launched a new 5G-ready processor in the Snapdragon 7xx series that is claimed to make next-gen cellular connectivity and advanced gaming features even more accessible. Welcome, the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Qualcomm’s latest mid-range 5G SoC is based on the 8nm process and uses the Kryo 570 core that is claimed to offer a 20% boost in performance, while the accompanying Adreno 619 GPU offers a 10% uptick in graphics prowess. Qualcomm says that its new SoC comes with an AI-based noise suppression tech that selectively reduces background noise for scenarios like voice chat while gaming. The AI-driven audio and voice communication suite is integrated into the new chip and is touted to offer crisp and clear voice chat experience.

The chipmaker claims that its new octa-core SoC offers a truly global 5G experience by bundling support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands, NSA and SA modes, global roaming, global multi-SIM, and the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology. 5G support on the Snapdragon 750G chip is facilitated by the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System. Plus, it also bundles all the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for a more immersive gaming experience.

Snapdragon 750G supports 4K HDR video capture, 192MP stills, slo-mo 720p video capture at 240fps frame rate, and screens with 120Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution. Talking about screens, it can also support panels with QHD resolution, HDR10+ certification and 10-bit color depth. For audio output, the new Qualcomm silicon brings the in-house aptX Adaptive Audio and Aqstic technologies to the table. It has a peak clock speed of 2.2 Ghz and also brings Wi-Fi 6 support for faster wireless connectivity.

For device pairing, the latest Qualcomm chip relies on the Bluetooth 5.1 standard and supports Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo technology as well. It also brings Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging tech compatibility to more mid-range phones. As far as adoption goes, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the first smartphone powered by the new 5G-ready Qualcomm SoC. The chipmaker has also announced that the first smartphone packing the Snapdragon 750G SoC will arrive by the end of 2020.