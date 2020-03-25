Qualcomm has unveiled new Bluetooth audio SoCs that aim to bring high-end features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and wireless mirroring to low-end true wireless earbuds. The Qualcomm QCC5144 and QCC5141 chips are targeted at the premium segment, while the Qualcomm QCC3046 and QCC3040 SoCs are for mid to low-end devices.

The Qualcomm QCC514X and QCC304X series chips bring support for the proprietary Hybrid Qualcomm Active Noise Cancellation (Hybrid ANC) technology. Aside from cancelling ambient noise, it also allows super-low latency leak-through of the outside environment for a natural awareness of surroundings.

Qualcomm’s new Bluetooth audio chips support TrueWireless Mirroring Technology and it ensures that when one earbud is taken off, the other one takes over seamlessly. The QCC514X line offers support for Always-on voice assistant activation, while the QCC304X series SoCs rely on push-button activation for AI assistants.

Source: Qualcomm