Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint sensor will be on the Galaxy S10

Samsung has performed feasibility studies on in-display fingerprint sensing technlogies from optical to electrostatic and ultrasonic but has yet to bring any of its phones to market with that new technology. The Galaxy Note 9 is left more or less with the same capacitive sensor that has fronted the surface of flagships prior.

But according to ETnews, Samsung could finally take the next step. Taiwan’s General Interface Solutions, a touch panel manufacturer, is said to be in the running to supply product to Samsung for the Galaxy S10 next year and that product may include Qualcomm’s third-generation Sense ID component, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensing solution. Ohfilm, a Chinese touch panel maker, is said to also said to be on the shortlist. Both may be tapped to supply the quantities needed.

Unlike current-generation technology for in-display fingerprint sensing — as seen on phones like the vivo NEX as well as other Chinese devices — the ultrasonic component will be able to take echo readings off the reflections of the ridges of a user’s print while not being visible to them.

The Galaxy S10 is expected to debut early in 2019. Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo does not see Apple adopting in-display Touch ID on its iPhones in the near future.