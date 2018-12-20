Qualcomm wins iPhone sales ban in Germany

Apple is adapting to its second injunction on iPhones in just as many weeks in another outcome from its patent disputes with Qualcomm.

The chipmaker has won a sales ban on iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models from Apple’s 15 first-party retail stores in Germany. The devices contain Intel-designed modems manufactured by contractor Qorvo which Qualcomm believes violated one of its patents on envelope tracking.

Apple has agreed to withhold its stock as it appeals the decision. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Qualcomm will have to pay the Munich court €668.4 million to enforce the ban.

Some legal experts speculate that Qualcomm could seek to have the ban apply to the country’s resellers and to newer models like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Earlier this month, a Chinese court ruled in favor of Qualcomm on the same basis, issuing an injunction on models between the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 8. The firm attempted to get the United States to ban iPhone sales, but has thus far failed.

With regards to the German case, Qorvo released a statement saying that it was allowed to testify in the United States, but was barred from doing so in Munich. The case continues.

Market analysts estimate that Apple only generates around 10 million iPhone sales in the country per year. If the injunction remains limited in its scope, this could only affect very few shipments in the overall scheme.