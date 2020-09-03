While the commercialization of 5G is underway, it is limited to the flagship and upper mid-range devices. However, it could change starting next year. Qualcomm has announced its plans to expand the portfolio of 5G mobile platforms to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series in early 2021.

It will come to more than 35 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania/Australia, and South America. Qualcomm‘s 5G mobile platform offerings to date include:



• Snapdragon 8-series: Snapdragon 865 Plus, Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855

• Snapdragon 7-series: Snapdragon 768G, Snapdragon 765 and 765G

• Snapdragon 6-series: Snapdragon 690

Motorola, OPPO, and Xiaomi are some of the phone manufacturers that have already committed to launching phones with the upcoming 5G Snapdragon 4-series SoC in 2021.