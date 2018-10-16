Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi 802.11ay modems for 10Gbps throughput

We thought we were done with the 802.11 names. Not yet, apparently.

Qualcomm has launched new Wi-Fi 802.11ay chipsets that work on millimeter wave spectrum — specifically in the 60GHz band — and promise up to 10Gbps connections with wired benchmarks for latency. The semiconductors company says it is first to market with such a product and will remain the best in signal coverage.

The QCA6438 and QCA6428 modems will be used in fixed infrastructure while the QCA6431 and QCA6421 modems are intended for mobile. It’s hoped that 11ay connections will facilitate live, remote virtual and augmented reality experiences as well as smart home and even temporary wireless infrastructure.

The modems are available today and we could see commercial implementations from next year.