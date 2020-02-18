Qualcomm has announced a new 5G modem – the Snapdragon X60 – for the next wave of flagship phones. It is based on the 5nm process node and promises higher power efficiency while maintaining a smaller footprint.

The Snapdragon X60 5G modem supports mmWave-sub6 aggregation, which is claimed to help the peak throughput go past 5.5 Gbps. This feature is also touted to improve speed as well as coverage, bringing the best of both worlds.

Qualcomm’s new 5G modem also introduces support for 5G FDD-TDD sub-6 carrier aggregation. It will let operators employ a mix of frequency bands (both mmWave and sub-6 GHz), band types (5G FDD and TDD), and deployment modes (SA and NSA) to boost connectivity speed and reduce latency.

Qualcomm says smartphones packing the Snapdragon X60 5G modem will hit the shelves in 2021.

Source: Qualcomm