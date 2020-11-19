Qualcomm has announced the launch of its first-ever mobile Esports program, Snapdragon Conquest, in India. It is part of Qualcomm’s esports initiative in the region, which has a notable mobile gaming community. For reference, India is one of the largest smartphone markets in the world where the mobile gaming industry is rising as well. Moreover, increased internet penetration has driven mobile gaming as a whole forward in the country. Qualcomm is offering a prize pool of INR 5,000,000 that translates to about $67,300.

Qualcomm says it is taking its expertise in delivering superior gaming experiences directly to gamers through the Snapdragon Conquest tournament. The tournament is expected to encompass multiple events throughout the year, enabling competitive gaming across multiple game titles. It is designed to engage mobile gamers across all segments and levels of proficiency. The tournament kicks off with Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020. The official game title for this season is Garena ‘Free Fire’ – a skill-based battle royale game where four-player teams battle against each other strategically utilizing in-game resources to win.

There will be live broadcasts and player livestreams for aspiring gamers, giving them the opportunity to learn and increase their own proficiency. The company says, “For serious gaming enthusiasts, Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform delivers premium, mobile-first features and enhancements including advanced customizations, ultra-realistic graphics, and lightning connectivity and performance speeds to help gamers harness the power of desktop-level gaming to transform the mobile phone into a premium gaming machine.”

Moreover, there is no entry or registration fee charged for participating in the tournament.