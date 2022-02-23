Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100+ chips reportedly being tested by Qualcomm

Samsung has taken the lead when it comes to wearable chipsets in recent years. The latest 5nm node process-based Exynos W920 turned out to be a great smartwatch chipset — it churned out the same level of performance at better battery life than the previous gen. And now, it seems that Qualcomm is playing the catch-up game as Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 and 5100 Plus have leaked.

A report from the reliable source WinFuture claims that Qualcomm is internally testing two chipsets with the model number 'SW5100'. These are believed to be the upcoming smartwatch chipsets from Qualcomm, which will likely be called Snapdragon Wear 5100 and Wear 5100 Plus.

As per the report, both the variants of Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 will have four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.7GHz and Adreno 702 GPU clocked at 700 MHz. It will also feature LPDDR4X RAM, eMMC 5.1 memory, LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and connectivity to 5GHz Wi-Fi networks (802.11c). There’s no support for 5G, though.

Yes, if you look at the numbers carefully, the clock speeds are slower than the previous-gen Snapdragon 4100 platform. But that's where the inferiority ends. According to the rumors, Snapdragon Wear 5100 and Wear 5100 Plus will be manufactured on the 4nm node process. For context, the previous-gen Wear 4100 was based on the 12nm node process (the lesser, the better). Shift to a smaller node process should (theoretically) deliver better performance and better battery life.

In fact, the Wear 5100 is said to be using "Molded Lesser Package" or MLP with the SoC and the power management controller as separate components. The Wear 5100 Plus is said to use "Molded Embedded Package" which will have SoC and power controller in the same package. The Plus variant will also have a separate QCC510 co-processor for low-power mode, much like the current Wear 4100 Plus platform.

QCC510 co-processor should take away tasks like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi communication, turning on the always-on-display, delivering notifications, and even fall and heart rate variance detection. This should help in taking away some tasks from the main processor. All in all, the Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform should prove to be a better chipset than the previous generation Qualcomm chipsets for smartwatches.

There's no word on the availability or announcement of the Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow as more details about Qualcomm's chipset for the smartwatches emerge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers the latest features from Samsung, and comes with new sensors, activity, and health tracking features. It’s also the first smartwatch that runs the latest Wear OS system. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Source: WinFuture | Via: 9to5Google