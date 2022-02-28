This is what Qualcomm brought to MWC 2022

Qualcomm was also present at Mobile World Congress 2022, and it made a lot of announcements. The company introduced Wi-Fi 7, a new Snapdragon Sound audio platform, new modems, and many more products that will soon make it into the new generation of devices.

Wireless Connectivity

Qualcomm announced the world’s first announced Wi-Fi 7 product, which has is already in the sampling process, with commercial availability expected to start in the second half of 2022. The new FastConnect 7800 subsystem will set a new performance benchmark with peak speeds of 5.8 Gbps and sub-2 millisecond latency.

“FastConnect 7800 leads the industry with the introduction of High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link technology – the premium capability for Wi-Fi 7 networks that unlocks the vast potential of multiple 5GHz and 6GHz connections to deliver the highest throughput and lowest sustained latency, while reserving high-traffic 2.4GHz spectrum for Bluetooth and lower-bandwidth Wi-Fi [...] Introducing the first Wi-Fi 7 solution to the industry might be enough for some, but with the introduction of HBS Multi-Link we take performance to the next level, shattering expectations for speed and latency," said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager”

New Snapdragon X70 5G modem uses AI

Qualcomm also announced the new Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System, the 5th generation modem-to-antenna 5G solution. The new modem is the world’s first 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system that is capable of 10 Gigabit 5G download speeds, low latency, fast upload speeds, and power efficiency. The new Snapdragon X70 modem will provide more flexibility to mobile operators to maximize the spectrum and its resources for fast performance.

Snapdragon X70 features designed to include:

World’s only comprehensive 5G modem-RF system family capable of supporting every commercial 5G band from 600 MHz to 41 GHz, offering flexibility to OEMs for designing devices capable of supporting global operator requirements

Unmatched global band support and spectrum aggregation capabilities including world’s first 4X downlink carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD, mmWave-sub-6 aggregation

Standalone mmWave support to allow MNOs and service providers to deploy services such as fixed wireless access and enterprise 5G, without needing sub-6 GHz spectrum

Unmatched uplink performance and flexibility with uplink carrier aggregation and switched uplink support across TDD and FDD

True global 5G multi-SIM including Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) and mmWave support

Upgradeable architecture allowing rapid commercialization of 5G Release 16 features through software updates

Qualcomm S5 and S3 Sound Platform

The new Qualcomm S5 and S3 Sound Platform feature ultra-low-power wireless audio platforms. Both of the new platforms are capable of providing lossless CD-quality audio, stereo recording via earbuds, and 25% lower latency for gaming. The chip also comes with Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology for a better overall experience, and it’s also great for audio sharing and broadcasting.

The new platforms offer audio OEMs broad flexibility for device customization at a range of tiers, unlocking new design opportunities for feature-packed audio devices that support:

Snapdragon Sound technology with support for: 16-bit 44.1kHz CD Lossless Bluetooth audio quality 24-bit 96kHz high resolution Bluetooth audio quality 32kHz super wideband voice call quality for crystal clear calls Stereo recording for creators, enabling recorded content with stereo sound Robust connectivity even in very busy RF environments Gaming mode, with 68ms low latency audio and voice back channel

Dual-mode, low-power optimized integration of LE Audio for audio sharing and broadcasting

Multipoint Bluetooth wireless connectivity, for virtually seamless and convenient transitions between source devices

Our third-generation Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, with natural leak-through capability

Automotive

Qualcomm announced not that long ago that it wants a pie from the automotive sector, and it sees a massive opportunity to grow further. Qualcomm today also announced an integrated application framework for developing telematics and cloud-connected applications and service, using the Snapdragon Telematics Applications Framework. The company also introduced a new Wi-Fi 6E chipset that will allow developers to increase the bandwidth for Wi-Fi applications and improve a wide variety of services.