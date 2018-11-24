Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 event likely in Hawaii on December 4
Last year, Qualcomm paid for a large tech junket to fly out to Hawaii and learn about the Snapdragon 845. This year looks to be a lather, rinse and repeat, though this could be one of the more pivotal reveals in the chipmaker’s history.
The company has sent out invitations for its Qualcomm Tech Summit to members of the press in the form of a Xiaomi virtual reality headset running Oculus VR — funny enough, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset running the show. The magic date? December 4. The place? Maui.
The company reposted a reporter’s Weibo entry and added that it would be putting out what everyone’s expecting:
The frontier of Snapdragon, a 5G future… and much more excitement, December 4. #QualcommTechSummit #SeeForYourself
It’s been rumored that the Snapdragon 855 will come in two major variants: a 4G-only version that’s been known as the Snapdragon 8150 and a 5G version, aka the Snapdragon 8180, equipped with the Snapdragon X50 modem.
But what we do know is that there’s an official event coming in just under two weeks time. We’ll be there to cover it.
Discuss This Post