Android

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 event likely in Hawaii on December 4

Contents

Last year, Qualcomm paid for a large tech junket to fly out to Hawaii and learn about the Snapdragon 845. This year looks to be a lather, rinse and repeat, though this could be one of the more pivotal reveals in the chipmaker’s history.

The company has sent out invitations for its Qualcomm Tech Summit to members of the press in the form of a Xiaomi virtual reality headset running Oculus VR — funny enough, it has a Snapdragon 821 chipset running the show. The magic date? December 4. The place? Maui.

The company reposted a reporter’s Weibo entry and added that it would be putting out what everyone’s expecting:

The frontier of Snapdragon, a 5G future… and much more excitement, December 4. #QualcommTechSummit #SeeForYourself

It’s been rumored that the Snapdragon 855 will come in two major variants: a 4G-only version that’s been known as the Snapdragon 8150 and a 5G version, aka the Snapdragon 8180, equipped with the Snapdragon X50 modem.

But what we do know is that there’s an official event coming in just under two weeks time. We’ll be there to cover it.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Weibo (Qualcomm China)
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
5G, chipsets, components, Event, News, qualcomm, Qualcomm Tech Summit, release date, Snapdragon 8150, Snapdragon 8180, Snapdragon 855
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed