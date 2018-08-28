Qualcomm will expand to Taiwan in early 2019. The decision will, on one hand, honor Qualcomm’s commitment to invest in the country over the next five years. On the other hand, the move to establish a hub will also facilitate the company’s reach overseas. The information comes from a Taipei report that cites Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of Qualcomm’s Asia Pacific and India operations.

A Center for Operations, Manufacturing Engineering and Testing (COMET) will be set up. Qualcomm did not make any details public regarding its location or the financial aspect of the investment.

The company promised to invest US$700 million in Taiwan over the next five years, as a result of an early-August antitrust settlement between Qualcomm and Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC). The investment is supposed to cover “5G collaboration, market expansion, startup and university collaborations, and the creation of an operational and manufacturing engineering center“, the report notes.