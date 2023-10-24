For the past few years, Apple has taken the lead when it comes to computing devices thanks to its M-series Apple Silicon chips. The ability to customize these chips instead of relying on Intel has been a key advantage. However, what sets these new chipsets, like the M1 and M2, apart from their competition is the use of ARM technology, which offers both superior power and energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has been developing its own Oryon CPUs for Windows devices, also based on ARM technology (sort of), promising similar levels of performance and power efficiency for Windows users. Along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, featuring the new Oryon CPU, generative AI capabilities, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which is set to take on Apple M-series chips.

Snapdragon X Elite: Technical Specifications

Feature Snapdragon X Elite Manufacturing Process 4nm CPU Qualcomm Oryon CPU: 64-bit

12 cores @ 3.8GHz

Single- and Dual-core boost up to 4.3GHz GPU Adreno GPU (up to 4.6 TFLOPs) NPU Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (up to 45 TOPs) Memory LPDDR5x up to 64 GB, 136 GB/s bandwidth Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wi-Fi 7 / 6E/ 6, Bluetooth 5.4 USB USB 4.0 Cellular Modem Snapdragon X65 5G Modem, up to 10 Gbps download speeds

Qualcomm is calling the Snapdragon X Elite the most powerful, intelligent, and efficient processor for Windows. This processor introduces three significant upgrades compared to existing market options, according to Qualcomm, which include improved performance and efficiency, better AI capabilities, and smart user experiences.

Source: Qualcomm

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon X Elite packs a punch with its 12-core CPU, with all cores running at 3.78GHz. This chipset is built on the 4nm node process, the same technology used in the powerful and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It can even reach dual-core boost speeds of up to 4.3GHz. For memory, the Snapdragon X Elite features state-of-the-art RAM, allowing for up to 136 GB/s bandwidth and support for up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory.

Qualcomm is betting big on the performance of Snapdragon X Elite. Compared to Intel's i7-1360P processor, this chipset offers twice the performance at the same power level and the same performance at 68% less power consumption. Even compared to Apple M2, Qualcomm says the X Elite offers 50% faster multi-thread performance.

And then there's the GPU. The Snapdragon X Elite features the same Adreno GPU that powers the Snapdragon mobile platforms. Qualcomm claims up to 4.6TOPS performance and support for up to 120Hz 4K HDR10 display. This chipset even supports up to two 5K displays and three UHD external monitors. Compared to Intel's i7-13800H, X Elite offers similar graphics performance at 75% less power consumption.

Source: Qualcomm

Just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm is placing a strong focus on on-device AI with the Snapdragon X Elite. The X Elite boasts a Hexagon NPU, delivering a whopping 75 TOPS of AI processing power. For comparison, Apple's latest and greatest M2 Ultra chip only offers up to 31.6 TOPS. Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon X Elite can handle generative AI LLM models with over 13 billion parameters at "blazing-fast speeds." This chip also comes with built-in support for various AI-accelerated applications, including Windows Studio Effects.

For connectivity, Snapdragon X Elite offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 capabilities. One area where it one-ups Apple is that it offers cellular connectivity — a feature absent in all Macs. The X Elite chip offers up to 10Gbps speeds thanks to the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem. Additionally, the Snapdragon X Elite chip provides lossless audio and a range of chip-to-cloud security features.

The first PCs and laptops powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite are expected to arrive next year, around mid-2024. We are quite excited to see how Qualcomm elevates Windows and challenges Apple and Mac's dominance in this space. With Microsoft also focusing on AI, the new features of the Snapdragon X Elite seem to align perfectly, signaling a new era in Windows computing.

What's your take on the Snapdragon X Elite platform? Do you believe that Windows OEMs, with Qualcomm's support, can challenge Apple's supremacy? As for Intel's future, it's a question on many minds, but only time will provide the answers. In the meantime, please share your thoughts in the comments section below.