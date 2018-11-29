Android

Watch Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit keynotes daily from December 4

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit is officially being held in Maui, Hawaii, from December 4 to 6.

Unofficially, we believe that the Snapdragon 855 will make its debut as the next-generation mobile applications chipset for many smartphones in 2019 and the first of its kind to be able to connect to 5G networks with the Snapdragon X50 modem. We also expect the Snapdragon 1000 to lift the performance levels of Always Connected PCs. But that’s just us.

We’ll be on the island to cover the keynotes for you, but you can also check out the daily keynotes happening each day at 8am Hawaii time (11am Pacific / 2pm Eastern / 8pm UK). All the data you need will be available at special hub on Qualcomm’s site, accessible here.

