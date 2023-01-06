Following Apple's footsteps, Qualcomm has announced that it is bringing satellite connectivity to Android smartphones. The company has partnered with Iridium, a global satellite communications company, to bring this feature to Android smartphones.

The functionality, called Snapdragon Satellite, will be available on select Android smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Qualcomm says this has been possible thanks to the technology included in the Snapdragon X70 modem of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Although Qualcomm has made it possible to use Snapdragon Satellite on smartphones with its latest chip, it will be up to individual OEMs and service providers to enable the functionality on their specific devices. It is currently unknown which OEMs will choose to enable this feature, but we expect top manufacturers, such as Samsung, to enable it on their next-gen devices.

As far as its use case goes, Qualcomm says this feature will let users in remote or without regular cell service coverage send and receive messages — similar to how satellite connectivity works on the latest iPhone 14 series. Qualcomm has teamed up with Garmin to provide users with emergency response services.

Qualcomm says it will allow users to send their customizable SMS messages (not pre-written) via the satellite connectivity feature. This differs from the iPhone 14's satellite connectivity feature, which only allows users to send pre-written responses to emergency services.

In addition to its initial use for emergency messaging, Qualcomm has indicated that the Snapdragon Satellite function may have other potential uses in the future. The company has mentioned the possibility of using the technology for SMS texting and connectivity in remote, rural, and offshore locations.

What are LEO satellites, and how does satellite communication work on smartphones?

Moreover, it seems the technology will not just be limited to smartphones. Qualcomm says that Snapdragon Satellite can also be used in laptops, tablets, vehicles, and IoT devices. The company adds that manufactures and app developers will be able to differentiate their products and offer unique branded services that use satellite connectivity.

Source: Qualcomm