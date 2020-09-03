Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform. The company says that users will benefit from superior performance and multi-day battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security and AI acceleration, as well as advanced camera and audio technology.

The new platform is brings advanced power and performance to personal computer users. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G delivers over “50% greater system-wide performance and battery life versus competing solutions.” Further, it is the second compute platform from Qualcomm Technologies to offer 5G connectivity through both Sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave. It also supports Wi-Fi 6.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform supports a clear audio experience by utilizing Qualcomm Aqstic echo cancellation and noise suppression (ECNS) technology to intelligently focus on the sounds coming from the PC and the user’s environment. Devices powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform can also utilize high-resolution camera modules.

It comes equipped with Qualcomm Spectra ISP that enables mobile camera technology, with up to 4K HDR and support for up to 32 MP camera. Devices powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G also support dual 4K displays through a single Type C cable to a dock.

Further, utilizing Qualcomm AI Engine, he Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform will support AI accelerated experiences on the PC. Users can experience stronger video conferencing interactions through tools such as accelerated eye contact and expressive avatars.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G will “drive a new standard of security and manageability for enterprises, small businesses, and education,” says Qualcomm. Lastly, the new platform also supports Microsoft Secured Core PC and Windows Hypervisor. It is expected to be in commercial devices in late 2020.