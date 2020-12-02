Yesterday, Qualcomm teased the launch of its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888. Now, the company has revealed details of its next-generation chipset. It implements 5G, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for enhanced mobile experiences. There is an integrated 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System that enables support for 5G sub-6 carrier aggregation and mmWave that can deliver speeds 7.5 Gbps.

The Snapdragon 888 is also supporting Global 5G multi-SIM, which allows for international roaming, managing personal and work numbers on the same phone. It has Wi-Fi 6E standard as well. The SoC comes equipped with 6th gen Qualcomm AI Engine with the new Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor. The company says, “Snapdragon 888 delivers industry-leading power efficiency and performance with up to three times performance per watt improvement over the prior generation—all at an astonishing 26 TOPS.“

In the performance department, the Snapdragon 888 is manufactured using the 5nm process technology. There is Qualcomm Kryo 680 that generates up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance and allows top frequencies of up to 2.84GHz. It is paired with Adreno 660 GPU that delivers up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

The new Mobile Platform is further enhanced by the 2nd gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor to enable use cases like screen awake, lift and activity detection, and audio event detection.

As for the cameras, it features Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP with a Triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), which is capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. The Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP also debuts a new low light architecture, for brighter photos, even in near darkness. Also included is photo capture in 10-bit color depth in the HEIF format. Additionally, in collaboration with Truepic, the new SoC can capture cryptographically-sealed photos that are compliant with the open Content Authenticity Initiative standard.

The Snapdragon 888 can:

•Rec. 2020 color gamut photo and video capture

•Up to 10-bit color depth photo and video capture

•10-bit HDR HEIF photo capture

•4K Video Capture + 64 MP Photo

•8K Video Capture @ 30 FPS

•Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 960 FPS

•HEIF: HEIC photo capture, HEVC video capture

•Video Capture Formats: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

•4K Video Capture @ 120 FPS

•4K HDR Video Capture with Portrait Mode (Bokeh)



The flagship chipset delivers Variable Rate Shading (VRS)for the first time to mobile devices. VRS improves game rendering by up to 30% for mobile’s most immersive experiences to date. Qualcomm Game Quick Touch increases responsiveness by up to 20%, which lowers touch latency.