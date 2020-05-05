Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset will be called Snapdragon 875, as per a 91Mobiles report. The upcoming Qualcomm SoC will feature the upgraded Snapdragon X60 5G modem that will latch on to both mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands, and will likely appear in Android flagships of the year 2021.

At its heart, it will utilize the custom Kryo 685 core ticking alongside the Adreno 660 GPU and the Spectra 580 ISP. Notably, the Snapdragon 875 will be based on the 5nm process, while its predecessor (Snapdragon 865) is fabricated using the 7nm process.

Not much is known about core clock speed or architecture, but a shift from 7nm to 5nm is a sign that the Snapdragon 875 will be more power-efficient. However, we are still a long way off before Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 875 chip, possibly at its annual December conference.

Here are the rest of Snapdragon 875’s leaked specifications:

Adreno 665 VPU

Quad-channel package-on-package (PoP) high-speed LPDDR5 SDRAM

Adreno 1095 DPU

Snapdragon Sensors Core Technology

Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit (SPU250)

Compute Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

External 802.11ax, 2×2 MIMO, and Bluetooth Milan

Low-power audio subsystem with Aqstic Audio Technologies (WCD9380 and WCD9385 codec)

Source: 91Mobiles