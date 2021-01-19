After announcing the Snapdragon 888 SoC recently, Qualcomm has unveiled yet another 8-series chipset. The company says its new Snapdragon 870 SoC is a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The new SoC features an enhanced Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU with a prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. The company says its new offering is designed to “deliver increased performance across the board for geared-up gameplay.” It is built on the 7nm process.

“Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. This new smartphone component will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC comes equipped with Adreno 650 GPU. There is Snapdragon X55 5G modem with support for 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz. It supports a display of 4K at 60Hz and QHD+ at 144Hz, 10-bit color depth, HDR10, and HDR10+ certifications as well as maximum external display support up to 4K at 60Hz. The new chipset supports Quick Charge 4+ technology.

In terms of optics, the Snapdragon 870 chipset comes with Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal processor with dual 14-bit ISPs and up to 200MP photo capture. It supports up to 25MP dual camera and 64MP single camera at 30FPS with zero shutter lag. There is 4K video capture and 8K video capture at 8K support as well. It allows 4K video capture at 120 FPS.

The new SoC comes with support for LPDDR5 RAM up to 2750MHz and LPDDR4x memory up to 2133MHz. The devices can have up to 16GB of RAM.