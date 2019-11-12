A processor believed to be the upcoming Snapdragon 865 was possibly seen on GeekBench at the beginning of August, shortly followed up by rumors of the next Sony Xperia flagship being powered by the new Qualcomm chip.

According to reports from China, the soon-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 should be, on paper, around 20 percent faster in terms of computing power and graphics than its 855 predecessor. That usually also translates, from generation to generation, to better power efficiency as well.

The Weibo leak also mentions that the upcoming processor, built on 7nm EUV tech, will consist of a primary ARM Cortex A77 core running at 2.84GHz, three A77 cores clocked at 2.42GHz, and four A55 cores operating at 1.8GHz.

The GPU inside will reportedly be the Adreno 650, and we can also expect one or two upgraded NPUs. Whether Qualcomm will put the modem on the chip as well, similar to Huawei and its Kirin 990, is yet unknown.

Source: Weibo

Via: GSMArena