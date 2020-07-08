Qualcomm has announced its latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. The octa-core CPU can go up to 3.1GHZ. It is based on 64-bit architecture and 7nm process technology. Further, the chipset includes Adreno 650 GPU that is claimed to offer 10% faster graphics rendering. Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion gaming phone will be the first few devices to be powered by the new SoC.

It comes integrated with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system that includes 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, FDD, TDD and dynamic spectrum sharing. This provides downlink speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 3Gbps.

On the AI front, it includes Hexagon 698 Processor that includes Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Hexagon Vector eXtensions and Hexagon Scalar Accelerator. There is also the Qualcomm Sensing Hub that comes with Ultra low power hub for audio, voice and sensors and supports AI algorithms at low power, and multiple voice assistants. It also brings support for fusing contextual data streams including sensors, audio and voice. It includes multi-mic far-field detection and echo cancellation.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform comes with Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor. Its camera features are as follows:



•Dual 14-bit ISPs

•Up to 2 Gigapixels per Second

•Hardware accelerator for computer vision (CV-ISP)

•Up to 200 Megapixel Photo Capture •Up to 25 MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

•Up to 64 MP single camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

•Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture

•Up to 10-bit color depth video capture •4K Video Capture + 64 MP Photo

•8K Video Capture @ 30 FPS

•Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 960 FPS

•HEIF: HEIC photo capture, HEVC video capture

•Video Capture Formats: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

•4K Video Capture @ 120 FPS

•4K HDR Video Capture with Portrait Mode (Bokeh)

•Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR)

•Real-time object classification, segmentation and replacement

The new SoC comes with support for LP-DDR5 memory up to 2750 MHz and up to 16GB LPDDR4x memory up to 2133 MHz. Location services included are GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC capable, and SBAS that support dual frequency. It comes with Low Power Geofencing and Tracking, Sensor-assisted Navigation.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform supports Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge AI. It supports Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Face biometric authentication. It comes with Vulkan 1.1 API support. Further, the chipset brings HDR gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut). It includes Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder. It has HDR Playback Codec support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. Bluetooth 5.2 is supported as well.

Coming to the display, the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G SoC supports 4K @ 60Hz and QHD+ @ 144Hz. Maximum External Display Support is up to 4K @ 60 Hz. It comes with 10-bit color depth and Rec. 2020 color gamut. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+. As for audio, it comes with Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator for hardware accelerated voice signal processing.