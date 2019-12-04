Qualcomm kicked off its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit yesterday, which already brought us the 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner, and teased the Snapdragon 855, 765 and 765G mobile platforms. Today, we’re getting all the details on the chips we’ll likely see in next year’s smartphones.

Snapdragon 865 specs

The Snapdragon 865 is, according to Qualcomm, a solution that combines “the world’s most advanced 5G Modem-RF System with the world’s most advanced mobile platform“. Similar to HUAWEI’s own HiSilicon Kirin 990 (which was actually the first to include a 5G chip), and Samsung’s Exynos 990 (the 9830), the Snapdragon 865 now contains the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

Snapdragon 865 supports the world’s most advanced 5G connectivity and features, raising the bar for what a mobile device should be. It’s the culmination of Qualcomm’s more than 30 years of wireless leadership and innovation. Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The main CPU part of the chip is based on the octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 585 processor, a 64-bit chip that clocks up to 2.84 GHz. It is helped by the Adreno 650 GPU, and supports up to 16GB of LP-DDR5 memory (up to 2750MHz), and LPDDR4x memory (up to 2133MHz).

Imaging-wise the Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor offers support for up to 64MP dual camera systems, as well as 64MP single units, both with Zero Shutter Lag.

There’s Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support, in addition to 802.11ac Wave 2, and 802.11a/b/g/n, on both the 2.4 and 5GHz frequency, in addition to Bluetooth 5.1. New on the 865 is support for Qualcomm 60GHz Wi-Fi, for Wi-Fi Standards: 802.11ad, 802.11ay, in the 60GHz spectrum

Devices equipped with the Snapdragon 865 will support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, and Qualcomm Quick Charge AI.

Snapdragon 765/765G specs

This platform is “the first 7-series Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform to help make advanced 5G available to more consumers“, according to Qualcomm.

We expect 5G to be the fastest cellular transition in history. As the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, we are committed to driving 5G throughout our Snapdragon tiers in record time. Our expanded portfolio including Snapdragon 765 and 765G has the potential to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world and help enable experiences like high-speed gaming, intelligent multi-camera capture, and all-day battery life, on a global scale. Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

These chips include the Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF System.

What makes the 765G special is its focus towards gaming, combining dual force 5G and AI, with a host of select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. It can basically deliver up to 5.5 TOPS of AI performance and 20% faster graphics rendering with a bolstered Adreno GPU. Think of it as a beefed up 765, similar to the 855 Plus.

The main processor part consists of the 64-bit octa-core Kryo 475 CPU, clocking at speeds up to 2.3GHz. Helping it is the Adreno 620 GPU, and taking care of connectivity is the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System.

It supports 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, FDD, and TDD, joining Wi-Fi 802.11ax (ready), 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n, and Bluetooth 5.0, on 2.4 and 5GHz bands.

Imaging-wise the chips support up to 192MP captures, up to 22MP dual camera, and up to 36MP single camera modes, both with Zero Shutter Lag.

Both the Snapdragon 865, and the 765/765G will be powering smartphones starting the first quarter of 2020.

More details for the three chips can be found at the source link below.

Source: Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019