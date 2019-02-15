Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mass production starting soon

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is preparing to start mass production of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. The chip will power many Android flagship smartphones wither launching or becoming available in the second quarter of the year, according to a DigiTimes report.

Citing unnamed industry sources, DigiTimes points out that TSMC will see Qualcomm orders “offset weakness in orders for the iPhone” A12 Bionic. Both the Snapdragon 855 and the A12 Bionic are built using 7nm process. However, the report predicts that TSMC revenues will boost starting July, when orders from Apple will start pouring in for the 2019 iPhones.

TSMC revenues for the first quarter of the year are estimated to be 14% down compared to the same period of 2018, as the company is predicting 2019 to be “a slow year”.