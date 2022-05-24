The new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 will debut on these phones

Qualcomm announced the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets last Friday, and the company revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.

Qualcomm announced that it will be bringing both the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chips to the market as early as Q2 this year. After the announcement, many companies revealed their intention on social media and in press releases that they’ll be bringing new devices to the market, powered by the recently announced chipsets.

“The Company’s latest premium mobile powerhouse, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, delivers the ultimate boost across all on-device experiences and lets users maximize their play all day. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands including ASUS ROG, Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, realme, RedMagic, Redmi, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected to be available in Q3 2022.”

ASUS

Soon after the announcement, ASUS’ ROG brand posted a tweet revealing their intention to bring a gaming smartphone to the market, powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The hashtag also reveals that the ASUS ROG Phone 6 is under development. The ROG Phone 5S Pro was announced in the middle of August, which makes us think that the company will likely announce the successor sometime in middle or late August.

Motorola

A Motorola executive also posted a photo on Weibo, confirming that the company will reveal a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 powered the device. If you pay attention, you’ll quickly see that a folding phone lights up the SoC, giving us hints that we’ll see a brand new Motorola RAZR smartphone.

Motorola later posted a different teaser, confirming that the new RAZR 3 foldable smartphone will indeed be powered by the new chip. We don’t have a lot of information about the upcoming device, but we know that it’ll likely have a larger outer display to help take selfies, control music, and see notifications, and it will also perform better under-load. The latest rumors claim that we might see the new foldable device sometime in July or August (via PhoneArena).

OnePlus

OnePlus also announced that it’ll have a smartphone that’ll be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The post claims that a new device is going to be released sometime in the third quarter of 2022. While we have no official information, we expect to see the OnePlus 10 Ultra announced at some point.

OSOM

OSOM (short for “Out of Sight, Out of Mind”) is a startup company consisting of previous Essential engineers. The team has previously teased their upcoming OV1 smartphone, and has gone as far as confirming that it will launch its first device with a newer chip than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, pointing fingers at the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The latest Qualcomm announcement post also mentioned OSOM, indicating that we might finally see the device sometime in Q4 of 2022. The phone will be made out of stainless steel, ceramic, and glass, and it will cost under $1,000. It will be a privacy-focused smartphone.

Realme

Realme also took to the Weibo stage by announcing that it’s planning on unveiling the new realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. There is no timeline, and we have no information on when we might see the new device launch.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi also announced that they’re working with Qualcomm and that they plan on unveiling a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 powered smartphone. The company didn’t say when the new device could arrive, but we heard several rumors claiming that it may the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The company has also announced that they have partnered up with Leica.

We have covered the unique Xiaomi x Leica camera partnership in a separate post, in case you’re interested.

Others

HONOR, IQOO, Lenovo, Nubia, REDMAGIC, Redmi, vivo, and ZTE didn’t make any announcements on their websites or social media pages, and we have no information about their plans. Qualcomm announced all of these OEMs and we expect to see new devices from these companies in the near future.

Samsung was also missing from the list, but it doesn’t mean that the upcoming Fold and Flip devices aren’t going to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, as the company has exclusive rights due to the unique and close partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm.

We are yet to get our hands on a new Qualcomm 8 Plus Gen 1 powered smartphone, but we are excited and can’t wait to take it for a spin.