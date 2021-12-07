Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may be produced partially by TSMC due to production issues with Samsung

Last week, Qualcomm announced its premium flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new platform is built on Samsung’s 4nm processes, and it appears that Samsung may be having some production issues, and Qualcomm may be shifting part of its production over to TSMC.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is more power-efficient, provides faster speeds all-around, and comes with significant improvements over its predecessor. It’s a premium chipset made for flagship Android smartphones, and it’s not surprising to see that It’s Qualcomm’s main focus now to ensure that production goes well for new newly announced SoC.

According to inside sources (via GSMArena), Qualcomm may not be happy with Samsung’s yields, and the company might not be able to meet with its demands. According to the sources, Qualcomm will partner with TSMC to produce part of the production that Samsung is unable to meet in order to meet the demand set by Qualcomm. Some say and believe this is bad, since it could have a negative effect on the uniformity of the chipsets, which is a valid point.

TSMC is known to be one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. TSMC is also known to build more efficient – in terms of power and size – chipsets, and there’s a real possibility that chips made by the company could outperform those made by Samsung. A similar thing happened back in the day when the iPhone 6S was announced, and it came with a set of TSMC and Samsung-supplied A9 SoCs.

A lot of things have changed since the iPhone 6S era, and while we may still see some small changes between chipsets produced by different manufacturers, there might not be any significant changes overall in the finished product.

