Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 768G SoC. It is the latest mid-range 5G Mobile platform from the company. It comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 765G that was announced in December 2019.

The Snapdragon 768G consists of 1 x Kryo 475 Prime CPU (A76-based) at up to 2.8GHz, 1 x Kryo 475 Performance CPUs (A76-based) at up to 2.2GHz, 6x Kryo 475 Efficiency CPUs (A55-based) at up to 1.80GHz. It is based on Samsung 7nm EUV (7LPP) Process Technology.

Further, the Mobile Platform comes with built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G modem-RF system. It is said to offer download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps (5G), 1.2 Gbps (LTE) / Upload speeds of Up to 1.6 Gbps (5G), 210 Mbps (LTE), 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, FDD, TDD, mmWave: 400 MHz bandwidth, 2×2 MIMO, Sub-6 GHz: 100 MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO.

The SoC comes equipped with Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU, OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, Updateable GPU driver support, Qualcomm Game Jank Reducer v2.0, Qualcomm Game Fast Loader, Qualcomm Game Network Latency Manager , Vulkan 1.1, and DirectX 12.

The SoC supports 4K HDR10 PQ and HLG Video Playback (10 bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut), H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC) VP8 and VP9 playback. It also comes with Hexagon Voice Assistant Accelerator for hardware-accelerated voice signal processing, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec (up to WCD9385), Total Harmonic Distortion + Noise (THD+N), Playback: -108dB, Native DSD support, PCM up to 384 kHz/32-bit, Customizable “Golden Ears” filter, Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier (up to WSA8815).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Mobile Platform can support up to 22 MP dual camera, and up to 192MP single camera, Qualcomm Spectra 355 Image Sensor Processor (14-bit dual-ISP) and 4K HDR video capture with portrait mode, up to 10-bit color depth video capture, Slow motion video capture up to 720p at 480fps, HEVC Video Capture, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG support.

It comes with:

  • On-Device Display Support: QHD+ @ 60 Hz, FHD+ @ 120 Hz, Maximum External Display Support: up to UHD @ 60 Hz, 10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut, HDR10 and HDR10+
  • Qualcomm Hexagon 696 Processor, Hexagon Vector eXtensions, Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, 5.4TOPS AI performance
  • LPDDR4x 2133MHz, 4x16bit memory / 17.0GB/s
  • 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6-ready), Integrated 802.11ac Wave 2 x 2 MU-MIMO, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC
  • Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Dual frequency GNSS, NavIC, GPS, GNSS, QZSS, SBAS, USB 3.1, USB-C
  • Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, Quick Charge AI

Source: Qualcomm

