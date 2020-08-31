Qualcomm has announced the follow-up to its Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset offers Kryo 470 CPU with core clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz. It comes equipped with Adreno 618 GPU that is said to offer 15% improved graphics rendering over its predecessor.
In addition to these performance enhancements, Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow players to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color. It features the 4th-gen Qualcomm AI Engine, which offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency. Further, Snapdragon 732 SoC sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem.
The new chipset has been revealed to debut on a POCO smartphone. It could be the rumored POCO X3.
“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G specifications
- AIE CPU: Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU
- AIE GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU
- AIE DSP: Qualcomm Hexagon 688 Processor, Qualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Voice Assistant, Qualcomm Sensing Hub
- Neural Processing: Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK
CPU
- CPU Clock Speed: Up to 2.3 GHz
- CPU Cores: Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU, Octa-core CPU
- CPU Architecture: 64-bit
Process
- Process Technology: 8 nm Qualcomm FastConnect Subsystem
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Subsystem: Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 Subsystem
- Wi-Fi 6-ready features: Dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Target Wake Time, 8×8 sounding, WPA3 security support
- Bluetooth Features: Bluetooth 5.1
- Modem Name: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X15 LTE modem
- Multi SIM: LTE Dual SIM
- Next-generation Calling Services: VoLTE with SRVCC to 3G and 2G, Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) with LTE call continuity, HD and Ultra HD Voice (EVS), CSFB to 3G and 2G
LTE Category
- Downlink LTE Category: LTE Category 15
- Uplink LTE Category: LTE Category 13
LTE Downlink Features
- Downlink Carrier Aggregation: 3×20 MHz carrier aggregation
- Downlink LTE MIMO: Up to 4×4 MIMO on two carriers
- Downlink QAM: Up to 256-QAM
- LTE Peak Download Speed: 800 Mbps
- LTE Peak Upload Speed: 150 Mbps
Cellular Technology
- Cellular Technology: WCDMA (DB-DC-HSDPA, DC-HSUPA), TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1x, EV-DO, GSM/EDGE
- LTE Technology: Qualcomm Snapdragon All Mode, LTE TDD, LTE FDD, LAA, LTE Broadcast
Wi-Fi
- Wi-Fi Standards: Wi-Fi 6-ready, 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n
- Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz
- Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6-ready technology features: Dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Target Wakeup Time, 8×8 sounding, WPA3 security support
- MIMO Configuration: 2×2 (2-stream)
- Peak QAM: 256 QAM
- Wi-Fi Features: Dual-band simultaneous (DBS)
Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Audio: Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo
- Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.1
Near Field Communications: Supported
Location Satellite Systems Support: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, SBAS
RFFE: High-power transmit (HPUE), Qualcomm® Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning, Qualcomm® Envelope Tracking, Qualcomm® Adaptive Antenna Tuning
USB Version: USB 3.1, USB-C
Camera
- Image Signal Processor: Qualcomm Spectra 350 image signal processor, 14-bit, 2x Image Signal Processor (ISP)
- Dual Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 22 MP
- Single Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 36 MP
- Single Camera, MFNR: Up to 48 MP
- Single Camera: Up to 192 MP
- Video Capture (30 FPS): 4K Ultra HD video capture
- Slow Motion Video Capture: 1080p @ 120 FPS, 720p @ 240 FPS
- Video Capture Formats: HDR10, HLG
- Video Capture Features: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture
Video
- Video Playback: Up to 4K Ultra HD Premium video playback @ 60 fps
- Codec Support: H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), VP8, VP9
- Video Software: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, Up to 10-bits per color video capture
Display
- Max On-Device Display: Quad HD+
- Max External Display: 4K Ultra HD
- Display Pixels: 3360×1440
- HDR: HDR10
GPU Name: Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU
API Support: OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL ES 3.2, DX12
Qualcomm Quick Charge Technology Support: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technolo
Security Features: Application Security, Camera Security, Crypto Engine, Key Provisioning Security, Malware Protection, Qualcomm Content Protection, Qualcomm Mobile Security, Qualcomm Processor Security, Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Secure Boot, Secure Token