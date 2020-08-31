Qualcomm has announced the follow-up to its Snapdragon 730G SoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset offers Kryo 470 CPU with core clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz. It comes equipped with Adreno 618 GPU that is said to offer 15% improved graphics rendering over its predecessor.

In addition to these performance enhancements, Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow players to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of color. It features the 4th-gen Qualcomm AI Engine, which offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency. Further, Snapdragon 732 SoC sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem.

The new chipset has been revealed to debut on a POCO smartphone. It could be the rumored POCO X3.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G specifications

AIE CPU: Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU

AIE GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU

AIE DSP: Qualcomm Hexagon 688 Processor, Qualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Voice Assistant, Qualcomm Sensing Hub

Neural Processing: Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK

CPU

CPU Clock Speed: Up to 2.3 GHz

CPU Cores: Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU, Octa-core CPU

CPU Architecture: 64-bit

Process

Process Technology: 8 nm

Qualcomm FastConnect Subsystem

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Subsystem: Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 Subsystem

Wi-Fi 6-ready features: Dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Target Wake Time, 8×8 sounding, WPA3 security support

Bluetooth Features: Bluetooth 5.1

Modem Name: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X15 LTE modem

Multi SIM: LTE Dual SIM

Next-generation Calling Services: VoLTE with SRVCC to 3G and 2G, Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) with LTE call continuity, HD and Ultra HD Voice (EVS), CSFB to 3G and 2G

LTE Category

Downlink LTE Category: LTE Category 15

Uplink LTE Category: LTE Category 13

LTE Downlink Features

Downlink Carrier Aggregation: 3×20 MHz carrier aggregation

Downlink LTE MIMO: Up to 4×4 MIMO on two carriers

Downlink QAM: Up to 256-QAM

LTE Peak Download Speed: 800 Mbps

LTE Peak Upload Speed: 150 Mbps

Cellular Technology

Cellular Technology: WCDMA (DB-DC-HSDPA, DC-HSUPA), TD-SCDMA, CDMA 1x, EV-DO, GSM/EDGE

LTE Technology: Qualcomm Snapdragon All Mode, LTE TDD, LTE FDD, LAA, LTE Broadcast

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Standards: Wi-Fi 6-ready, 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n

Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6-ready technology features: Dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Target Wakeup Time, 8×8 sounding, WPA3 security support

MIMO Configuration: 2×2 (2-stream)

2×2 (2-stream) Peak QAM: 256 QAM

Wi-Fi Features: Dual-band simultaneous (DBS)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Audio: Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.1

Near Field Communications: Supported

Location Satellite Systems Support: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, SBAS

RFFE: High-power transmit (HPUE), Qualcomm® Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning, Qualcomm® Envelope Tracking, Qualcomm® Adaptive Antenna Tuning

USB Version: USB 3.1, USB-C

Camera

Image Signal Processor: Qualcomm Spectra 350 image signal processor, 14-bit, 2x Image Signal Processor (ISP)

Dual Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 22 MP

Up to 22 MP Single Camera, MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 36 MP

Single Camera, MFNR: Up to 48 MP

Up to 48 MP Single Camera: Up to 192 MP

Video Capture (30 FPS): 4K Ultra HD video capture

4K Ultra HD video capture Slow Motion Video Capture: 1080p @ 120 FPS, 720p @ 240 FPS

Video Capture Formats: HDR10, HLG

Video Capture Features: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture

Video

Video Playback: Up to 4K Ultra HD Premium video playback @ 60 fps

Codec Support: H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), VP8, VP9

Video Software: Rec. 2020 color gamut video capture, Up to 10-bits per color video capture

Display

Max On-Device Display: Quad HD+

Max External Display: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Display Pixels: 3360×1440

HDR: HDR10

GPU Name: Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU

API Support: OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL ES 3.2, DX12

Qualcomm Quick Charge Technology Support: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology

Security Features: Application Security, Camera Security, Crypto Engine, Key Provisioning Security, Malware Protection, Qualcomm Content Protection, Qualcomm Mobile Security, Qualcomm Processor Security, Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Secure Boot, Secure Token