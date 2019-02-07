Android

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 is 10 percent better than the 710

Qualcomm has a new chipset out and it’s just a tad bit faster than the one it’s meant to replace.

The Snapdragon 712 runs about 100 megacycles better than the Snap 710 at its best, but is still powered by eight Kryo 360 cores with a top speed of 2.3GH — good enough for a 10 percent bump in performance metrics, the company says.

The chipset still runs on the Adreno 616 GPU and still runs on the first-generation 10nm fabrication process that the semiconductor company used in 2017. There’s the same Snapdragon X15 modem for LTE downlink up to 800Mbps.

The Wi-Fi radios have improved with support for 60GHz transmission through the 802.11ad standard. But all in all, it’s just a small bump to look forward to if smartphone manufacturers start adopting it.

