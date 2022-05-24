Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: More efficient and faster SoC for midrangers
Six months from the annually held Snapdragon Summit, where Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, on May 20, 2022, the OEM announced its successor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but alongside it also came a new processor for mid-range devices that promises to revamp the mobile gaming experience. The chipmaker calls it the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.
According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will offer high-end features to more markets, effectively tieing into the cascade system — where features trickle down from the flagship SoC —the OEM has had over the years. It mentions that the advances consist of some changes that are a first for the 7 Series.
Most of the new hardware would work towards offering an improved gaming experience, better connectivity, and more capable image capture systems. Please navigate through the rest of this article to learn more about the upcoming processor and its improvements.
Availability
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands, including HONOR, OPPO, and Xiaomi. OPPO already has plans to hit the ground running with the latest hardware as its upcoming Reno 8 Series will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. According to Qualcomm, the other brands will follow up with devices featuring the new chipset in the second quarter of 2022.
Technical Specifications
|Category
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Manufacturing Process
|4nm
|CPU
|1x Cortex-A710 @ 2.4Ghz
3x Cortex-A710 @ 2.36Ghz
4x Cortex-A510 @ 1.8Ghz
|GPU
|Adreno
|Display
|Maximum On-Device Display Support:
- FHD+ @ 144Hz
- QHD+ @ 60Hz
Maximum External Display Support:
- QHD+ @ 60Hz
|AI
|7th-generation AI Engine
3rd-generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub
|Memory
|Supports LPDDR5 up to 3200 MHz
Memory Density: 16GB
|Image Signal Processor
|Qualcomm Spectra™ image signal processor, Triple 14-bit CV-ISPs
Hardware accelerator for computer vision (CV-ISP)
- Triple Camera: MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 25 MP
- Dual Camera: MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 64+20 MP
- Single Camera: MFNR, ZSL, 30fps: Up to 64 MP
- Single Camera: Up to 200 MP
Camera Features: 10-bit HDR HEIF photo capture
Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR)
Real-time object classification
Low light photography architecture
|Video Capture
|4K HDR @ 30 FPS
Slow Motion Video Capture: 720p @ 480 FPS
Video Capture Formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HEVC, HLG
Video Capture Features: 4K HDR with Computational HDR video capture, Up to 10-bit color depth video capture
|Modem
|Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System
- 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz
- (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, FDD, TDD
- Dynamic Spectrum Sharing
- mmWave: 4 carriers, 2x2 MIMO
- Sub-6 GHz: 4x4 MIMO
- Downlink: Up to 4.4 Gbps
|Other Connectivity
|Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 System
- Wi-Fi Standards: Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n
- Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz
- Peak speed: 3.6 Gbps
Bluetooth 5.3
|Charging
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
Gaming
Now, focusing on the gaming features of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The processor comes with a new GPU which Qualcomm refuses to number like the Adreno 642L; hence its press material only includes the term Adreno. Regardless, its improvements will provide 20% better performance and even enable high-quality HDR gaming.
Apart from this, as a part of the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite, Qualcomm is also bringing the Adreno Frame Motion Engine, which will allow the processor to double its achieved frame rate without a change in power draw. This modification effectively enables the processor to perform better without any difference in thermal performance.
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will also be capable of rendering QHD+ resolution graphics and reducing touch latency with Qualcomm Game Quick Touch.
Connectivity
Starting off the "first-time-ever" list for a Snapdragon 7 Series processor is the new X62 5G Modem, which will allow upcoming mid-range devices to use both sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G. The X62 also unlocks the ability to reach peak download speeds of 4.4 Gbps.
Making up the second portion of the connectivity features is the flagship Qualcomm FastConnect 6900, providing access to peak download speeds of 3.6 Gbps, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The last on this list promotes wire-class reliability and efficiency with wireless earbuds and headsets.
Camera
Next, we focus on the 7 Gen 1's camera capability. It features a new Qualcomm Spectra triple 14-bit triple ISP, which users can use to shoot and capture content from three different cameras at once. The ability to capture a large amount of data also allows the use of a 200 MP sensor on smartphones featuring this chipset.
In addition to these changes, Qualcomm states the images captured will come with a new degree of increased contrast, sharpness, and an element of realism.
Note: ZSL stands for Zero Shutter Lag, and manufacturers will have to ship lower resolution sensors (64 MP) if they want to provide a camera experience that's quick to capture.
Artificial Intelligence
Following up on the connectivity and camera improvements, Qualcomm has borrowed another piece of technology from its flagship offering, the 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.
The inclusion is said to improve the resolution of video captured via the smartphone. It is achieved with the Video Super Resolution feature, which pushes the device to capture clear videos even when the phone is placed far away from the subject.
A new algorithm in work called the Deep Learning Face Detect (DLFD) also improves the autofocus capability with its 300 facial landmark data. Qualcomm quantifies the overall gain in performance as a 30% improvement compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 778G chipset.
Sound and Security
And rounding off the changes introduced with this generation are a few more new features not seen before on a 7 Series processor — Snapdragon Sound, a Trust Management Engine, and support for Android Ready SE standard.
Snapdragon Sound aims to provide low-latency and lossless audio when gaming or consuming various types of media on your smartphone. It even supports 16-bit 44.1 kHz CD-quality Lossless wireless music transmission due to the Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology.
And as for the Trust Management Engine, this component ties into Qualcomm's push for enhanced security on the processor. At the same time, Android Ready SE is essential for storing digital keys, IDs, and mobile wallets.