Qualcomm’s quiet Snapdragon 675 has been reference tested

Qualcomm silently launched the Snapdragon 675 mobile processor last month as an odd update to the Snapdragon 670.

Instead of using a 10nm die, transistors are 11nm in size, but they’re incorporated into a next-gen modified ARM core package, the Kryo 460, with eight units at 2GHz. It also comes with a downgrade on paper: the Adreno 612 GPU instead of the 616.

The Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 have been slow to make their way into Western products, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s going to hapen with this new chipset. GSMArena just spotted a Geekbench listing with what appears to be some sort of reference device named “talos” that supposedly features said processor running at 1.7GHz, 4GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie.

Two tests have been done on “talos” generating single-core scores above 2,200 and multi-score numbers near 6,000 points.