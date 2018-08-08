Qualcomm pushes 10nm power to Snapdragon 670

It’s been barely a month since Qualcomm hit the market with new mobile chipsets and, already, we’ve got another one.

The Snapdragon 670 is an update to the Snapdragon 660, bringing on eight Kryo 360 CPU cores — which means this is the first 600-series product on a 10nm fabrication, first seen on the Snapdragon 835 last year — with two spooling up to 2GHz and six topping out at 1.7GHz. The Adreno 615 GPU tags along.

The Snapdragon X12 LTE modem is included here (first seen on the Snapdragon 820 chipset) as well as the Hexagon 685 DSP and the Spectra 250 ISP that can handle a 25-megapixel main camera or 16-megapixel dual cameras. Plus, the 670 is equipped with many toolkits for artificial intelligence and neural processing.

Expect devices with the Snapdragon 670 to head to market within 2018.

Don’t forget, Qualcomm also has an event scheduled for September 10, likely an updated processor for wearable tech.