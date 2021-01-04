Snapdragon 480

Qualcomm has announced a new Snapdragon 4-series processor. The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform is the first in its series to be equipped with 5G. It features the Snapdragon X51 5G ModemRF System to support mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G; Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) modes; Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)for top mobile performance and connectivity.

The Snapdragon X51 enables multi-gigabit 5G connections for near-instantaneous uploads and downloads and supports multiple frequencies for flexibility and accessibility. There is Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, which means the Snapdragon 480 SoC offers 2×2 Wi-Fi (dual Wi-Fi antennas) with a set of key Wi-Fi 6 features, such as 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO, for significant range and performance improvements, in addition to Bluetooth 5.1. The Mobile Platform also comes with Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC for accurate location positioning.

The new Mobile Platform is based on the 8nm process. It comes with Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 Processor to deliver up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation. Snapdragon 480 also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, which is a first in a 4-series.

It supports Qualcomm Spectra 345 ISP – the first triple ISP in a 4 series. Triple 13MP photo capture can deliver an image from the ultrawide, wide, and telephoto camera all at once or capture triple 720p videos simultaneously. Plus, Snapdragon 480 supports 120fps FHD+ display, and Qualcomm aptX audio as well.

The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021. You can expect the latest Mobile Platform to be equipped in the upcoming Nokia, OPPO, and Vivo smartphones.

